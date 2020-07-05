Scooterist dies in sector 35-43 chowk accident

It’s not clear whether any vehicle had hit Ankush Gupta or if his scooter had slipped on Sunday night, police have said (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

A scooterist was killed in an accident at the sector 34-35 and 43-44 chowk on Saturday night with police as yet unable to ascertain whether he slipped or if an unidentified vehicle was involved in the accident.

A case has been filed against an unidentified vehicle. No eyewitnesses were present at the spot.

Ankush Gupta, a 30-year-old resident of Sector 40 working with an IT Park firm in the city was returning home at 10 pm from a friend’s house in Sector 20 when the accident happened.

A passerby later alerted the police.

Gupta was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 where doctors said he had died.

Police have registered a case under sections 279 ( Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 36 police station against unknown persons.

Officials privy to the matter said it wasn’t clear whether any vehicle had hit Gupta or if his scooter had slipped. However, CCTV camera footage of the area would be examined, they said.

There have been 18 fatalities in 16 accidents in the city this year till now.