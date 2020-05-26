Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Scorching heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul hottest at 45.8°C

Scorching heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul hottest at 45.8°C

Stifling heat gripped Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana where Narnaul was the hottest place in the two states registering a maximum temperature of 45.8°C, five notches above the normal.Among...

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Stifling heat gripped Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana where Narnaul was the hottest place in the two states registering a maximum temperature of 45.8°C, five notches above the normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 45°C, four notches above normal limits while Bhiwani recorded a high of 43.1°C. Karnal, too, braved intense heat at 43°C, up five notches against normal limits.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 43.6°C, up by five degrees. Amritsar and Ludhiana too recorded above-normal maximums of 42.8°C and 43.1°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 42°C, four notches above normal limits.



According to the MeT department forecast, heat wave conditions will continue to prevail for the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Skill universities on anvil for migrants in post-pandemic world
May 26, 2020 01:49 IST
Balbir Singh Senior: A legend beyond borders
May 26, 2020 01:44 IST
‘Buy PPE only from approved producers’: Govt advisory
May 26, 2020 01:41 IST
Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.