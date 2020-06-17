Scrap dealer carjacked at gunpoint in Mullanpur

Sections
Ashok Kumar of Madawala village was on his way home in his Maruti Vitara Brezza when two men intercepted him, pointed a gun at him and asked him to step out of the vehicle

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police have said investigations have been initiated to trace two men involved in a carjacking in Mohali district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 35-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint by two men near Siswan village of Mullanpur in Mohali district on Monday night.

Ashok Kumar of Madawala village, a scrap dealer, was on his way home in his Maruti Vitara Brezza when the men intercepted him in a Chevrolet Beat, pointed a gun at him and asked him to hand over the keys and step outside the car.

As he did what they ordered, the carjackers left their car – which police later said had been stolen in Haryana – and sped away in his vehicle.

Cash worth Rs 30,000 was also kept in Kumar’s car, police said.



Deputy superintendent of police, Amroj Singh, said a case has been registered under Section 392 of the IPC. The incident happened at around 10.15 pm on Monday. “We are scrutinising the footage from CCTV cameras from which it has been established that the car went towards Baddi. Investigations are continuing to arrest the suspects soon,” he said.

