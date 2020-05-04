Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Screening holds up vehicles, long queues at Chandigarh borders, some enter without checks

RUSH HOUR: Scores of vehicles from Mohali and Panchkula entered Chandigarh in the morning as shops for non-essential items and offices opened and intercity movement was allowed for people with the requisite permissions and identity cards

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Long queue of vehicles at Chandigarh entry point in Zirakpur on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chaos ruled at Chandigarh’s borders as curfew imposed to prevent Covid-19 transmission was lifted on Monday. Long vehicle queues formed at the main entry points as police screening slowed things, but many entered the city unchecked because of the heavy traffic buildup.

Stationery shops which opened today were crowded too, all social distancing norms forgotten as people bought books and other essentials for their children’s new school terms.

Panchkula, however, reported no such problem as adequate arrangements were made to stop cars and screen passengers and their documents.

However, because of the rush, police personnel could not screen everyone with thermal scanners. “It is difficult screening each and every vehicle entering the city. Today, the flow of vehicles increased tremendously and people were getting impatient when asked to wait. It put us under pressure at the checkpoints. So, some vehicles drove by without screening,” said a policeman on duty near the Zirakpur-Chandigarh barrier, requesting anonymity.

Similar problems were reported at the Panchkula-Chandigarh housing board light point.

“People were also flouting two-wheel norms and instead of just one rider, two were on the vehicle. In fact, some people were asked to get down from their scooters and motorcycles and walk back home,” the policeman added.

Likewise, parents too crowded stationery and book shops without following social distancing norms to buy books, bags and other essentials for their children before the beginning of new school terms.

Very few vehicles, however, moved from Chandigarh to Mohali.

In Panchkula, the police managed to keep a strict vigil at checkpoints, only letting in people with passes issued by the district administration after announcements were made on Friday of very stringent screening processes and sealing of entry points.

“We have strict orders not to allow anyone from Chandigarh into Panchkula without a pass. Everyone will go through medical screening. Those without a pass will be sent back,” said a police official on duty at the housing board point.

After Chandigarh announced intercity travel from Monday, the Panchkula administration on Sunday imposed strict control on entry of outsiders with the exception of essential services.

On May 1 the deputy commissioner had ordered managements of organisations asking people from outside to come into Panchkula for work to make arrangements for their accommodation within the city/district. Locals who needed to travel too had to make similar arrangements to prevent daily cross-border transit.

