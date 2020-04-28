Scribe booked for duping labourers on pretext of getting ration

The Moti Nagar police have booked a scribe of a vernacular daily for allegedly duping residents of Ram Nagar on pretext of helping them in getting ration sent by the government.

Police said the accused, identified as Deepak Pandey of Ram Nagar, has taken money ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 200 from 14 labourers on the pretext of enrolling them in list of beneficiaries.

The complainant, Ajay Kumar of Kailash Nagar, said that the accused was duping money from labourers on pretext of getting ration sent by the Punjab government.

Head constable Kuldeep Singh from Moti Nagar police station, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under Section of 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused will be arrested soon, he added.