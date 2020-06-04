Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SD Business School holds webinar on impact of Covid-19

SD Business School holds webinar on impact of Covid-19

Over 400 students and faculty members participated in the webinar

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh says India is in a position to recover much faster than other economies (REUTERS)

PML SD Business School, Sector 32, on Thursday organised a webinar on the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian economy. Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh was the keynote speaker while former chairman of the University Business School, SC Vaidya, the school’s governing board chairman Upkar Krishan Sharma and school director KL Dhingra were the other panellists. Over 400 students and faculty members participated in the webinar. Charan Singh said that India is in a position to recover much faster than other economies.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
In Odisha, testing for Covid-19 declines as machines malfunction
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.