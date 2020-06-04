SD Business School holds webinar on impact of Covid-19

PML SD Business School, Sector 32, on Thursday organised a webinar on the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian economy. Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh was the keynote speaker while former chairman of the University Business School, SC Vaidya, the school’s governing board chairman Upkar Krishan Sharma and school director KL Dhingra were the other panellists. Over 400 students and faculty members participated in the webinar. Charan Singh said that India is in a position to recover much faster than other economies.