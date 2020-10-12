Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Second case of firing in city within 24 hours, TikTok star hurt

Second case of firing in city within 24 hours, TikTok star hurt

Was talking on mobile phone outside Eskobar in Sector 9 when he was fired upon allegedly by a man from Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The crime scene at Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

Saurav Gujjar, 25, a TikTok star, was injured in firing after an argument over currency notes falling from a person’s pocket at a Sector 9 bar on Sunday night, barely 24 hours after the gunning down gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide outside a mall in Industrial Area.

The incidents were unrelated, police said.

Gujjar, a choreographer with a dance academy and a resident of Zirakpur, was injured after a bullet hit his thigh outside Eskobar at about 11.45pm as he talked on his mobile phone.

He had reportedly had a confrontation with a man named Mosin from Ludhiana at the bar over currency notes one of the men had dropped while dancing.



Gujjar is being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police have recovered one shell from the spot.

“The accused has been identified as teams are out on raid to arrest him,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

A case under sections 307 and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Woman turns car into flower shop in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s why
Oct 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Bullets replace beautiful in Chandigarh as gangs hold sway over city
Oct 12, 2020 23:18 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.