Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sector-22 mobile market may get micro-containment zone tag

Sector-22 mobile market may get micro-containment zone tag

Decision to be taken at Monday’s war room review meeting, chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:11 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The mobile market at Sector 22 is among the most crowded and congested areas in Chandigarh. (HT FIle Photo)

The bustling Sector-22 mobile market is set be declared a micro-containment zone. The Affected Area Committee has proposed designating the market, in addition to some areas in Manimajra and Dhanas, as micro-containment zones.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore will take a final decision on the issue, which is likely at Monday’s war room review meeting.

“While around 10 houses in Dhanas and Manimajra will be designated as micro-containment zones, the entire Sector 22 mobile market in front of the Sector-17 ISBT is also likely to be sealed,” said a senior UT official, privy to the development.

These three areas were discussed in the July 31 meeting of the Affected Area Committee, which comprises the deputy commissioner, municipal corporation commissioner and health experts.



“These areas were proposed to be declared micro-containment zones in the meeting. The recommendations have been submitted to the administration for a review by the administrator on Monday,” the official added.

In view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in July, the UT administration had last week decided to demarcate micro-containment zones and directed the Affected Area Committee to identify areas for this.

Under the micro-containment zone policy, even three to four houses within a sector or colony can be designated as micro-containment zones.

NEW HOT SPOTS

Dhanas and Manimajra have the maximum active cases at 36 and 35, respectively. Along with Ram Darbar, which has 15 cases, the three areas account for 25% of the city’s active cases. Apart from Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas and Manimajra are the only two areas with over 50 cases since the outbreak of the virus in March.

The mobile market in Sector 22, one of the most crowded and congested markets in the city, has also reported around half-a-dozen cases.

Significantly, the UT estate office last week had sealed parts of two showrooms in the market on account of misuse. Both cases were processed earlier than the scheduled hearing in September following complaints of crowding and violation of social distancing norms.

STEPS TO CONTAIN THE VIRUS

No unchecked outward movement of residents from micro-containment zones, except for maintaining essential services
All vehicular movement and public transport will be restricted
Extensive contact tracing
Enhanced active surveillance
Testing all suspected cases
Isolation of cases and home quarantine
House-to-house screening on a daily basis
Random stratified sampling can also be undertaken
Social distancing measures.
SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Private lab in Ludhiana under lens for issuance of ‘Covid-negative certificate’
Aug 02, 2020 21:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA and all the latest news
Aug 02, 2020 21:07 IST
Covid-19: Scientists study virus outbreaks among minks in Europe
Aug 02, 2020 21:04 IST
Donald Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days: Mike Pompeo
Aug 02, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.