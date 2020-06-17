Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sector 22 Shastri Market traders protest over laying of paver blocks on road

Sector 22 Shastri Market traders protest over laying of paver blocks on road

Say paver blocks aren’t needed as the road is too narrow and, while work is going on, vehicles won’t be able to ply.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Traders, accompanied by Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra, holding a protest at Shashtri Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Traders of the Shastri Market in Sector 22 organised a protest in front of their market on Tuesday to stop municipal corporation (MC) workers from laying down paver blocks on the road in front of the market.

President of the Shastri Market Association Jaswinder Nagpal said, “Paver blocks aren’t needed here as the road is too narrow and, while the work is going on, vehicles won’t be able to ply here. We have a congested market, if an ambulance or fire tender is needed, it won’t be able to take a turn.”

A heavy police was deployed on the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

Local Congress president Pardeep Kumar Chhabra also reached the spot.



After negotiations with protesters, an understanding was reached that half of the area will be left as per the shopkeepers’ demand. Later, the protest was called off after paver blocks were installed on the curve to the satisfaction of shopkeepers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress workers protest against BJP in Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Man collapses on footpath in Navi Mumbai, dies
Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Robbery in Ludhiana’s Heera Nagar: Police find no women in CCTVs as described by victim
Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Five-year-old boy burnt alive in Kharar village fire
Jun 17, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.