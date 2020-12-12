Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sector 34 protest: Singers granted interim anticipatory bail

Sector 34 protest: Singers granted interim anticipatory bail

The local court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to two Punjabi singers, who were booked following a protest by youth activists in Sector 34 on December 8.Sarbans...

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 01:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The local court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to two Punjabi singers, who were booked following a protest by youth activists in Sector 34 on December 8.

Sarbans Prateek and Sukhwinder Singh were booked for rioting and obstructing and assaulting public servants under the Indian Penal Code, besides the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Epidemic Act, 1897.

Advocate Vikram Vohra argued that the duo was peacefully supporting a protest against farm laws in front of the Sector 34 gurdwara, and did not possess any weapon or inflict injury on the police teams.

Allowing bail, the court directed the singers to join investigation and told the Chandigarh Police to file a status report by December 15.

As many as eight cops and nearly 10 youth activists were hurt after the protest march had turned violent on December 8. As the protesters forcibly tried to head towards the BJP office in Sector 33, police had resorted to lathicharge.

