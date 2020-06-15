Sector 41 resident, 29 others win Rs1,000 each in CHB draw

Sections
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In prizes announced on Monday to encourage more people to go in for e-payment, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) said a woman resident of Sector 41-A was among 31 persons who won Rs 1,000 each for making payments online to CHB.

CHB has recently introduced the facility of online payments for various services so that people do not have to make the effort of visiting the board’s offices. In March, CHB had decided to hold a computerised draw every month to give a reward of Rs 1,000 each to 10 online payment transactions irrespective of the amount paid.

Draws could not be held during the Covid-19 lockdown. On Monday, a computerised draw to decide 10 winners for each of these three months was held under the supervision of Subeena Bansal, member of the board.

Among the winners, the lowest online payment made was Rs 52 and the highest was Rs 1, 54,588.



A total of 16 persons, more than half of the winners, had deposited less than the prize money of Rs 1,000. A majority of the winners (12) were from Maloya.

The 30 winners include 14 allottees of small flats, 11 of residential property and five of commercial property.

The next draw for June will be held in July.

