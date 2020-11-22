Sections
Sector-42 lake in Chandigarh cleaned, sanitised after Chhath Puja

Sector-42 lake in Chandigarh cleaned, sanitised after Chhath Puja

The sanitation workers worked throughout the morning and by 12 noon, the lake was mostly cleaned

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A kid scours for useful items in the remnants left floating behind after the four-day Chhath Puja culminated at the Sector 42 lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

The four-day long Chhath Puja concluded after devotees prayed to the rising sun on Saturday morning.

Even though the congregation at the lake this year was greatly reduced due to the pandemic, like previous years, garbage and other items were left behind, which had to be cleaned by the workers of the municipal corporation.

The lake premises were also sanitised after a crowd of over 2,000 people had congregated here on Friday evening, and a smaller one on Saturday morning.

The sanitation workers worked throughout the morning and by 12 noon, the lake was mostly cleaned. Some of the puja items such as diyas placed at the side of the lake had to be collected.

Speaking about the provisions, Anil Kumar Dubey, the chairman of Purvanchal Sabha said, “There was lesser garbage this year as overall fewer people had come for Chhath Puja. Our association had been working on Friday evening as well to gather garbage side-by-side and to keep the premises clean.”

Local area councillor Hardeep Singh said that the residents of Sector 42 had been informed to avoid coming to the lake for walks till Sunday.

