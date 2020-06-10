Sector-47 man among two fresh infections in Chandigarh

Sections
Meanwhile, three residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and one of Khudda Alisher have been discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 289.

Jun 10, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

The city’s tally has reached 328, out of which 34 cases are active.

A 45-year-old man from Sector 47 and 34-year-old man from Khudda Jassu are two fresh cases of Covid-19 reported from Chandigarh on Wednesday. The city’s tally has reached 328, out of which 34 cases are active.

The Khudda Jassu man works at a medical store in Sector 16, whose owner’s son tested positive on Tuesday. The person has three family contacts who have been quarantined.

The Sector 47 has three family and four community contacts. Director health services Dr G Dewan said details regarding his source of infection are awaited.

Two brothers from Delhi, who were visiting in-laws of one of them at Daria village, have also tested positive. The cases will be counted in Delhi’s tally. The local family has four members, who are asymptomatic.



Meanwhile, three residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and one of Khudda Alisher have been discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 289.

