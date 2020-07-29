Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sector-9 firing: Chandigarh Police seeks production warrants for two accused

Both accused are allegedly active members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image)

Fifty-seven days after indiscriminate firing at a liquor shop in Sector-9, the Chandigarh Police have moved court seeking production warrants for the two accused who allegedly fired 10 bullets and injured four people at the vend.

The accused, Devinder Chawla, a resident of Hansi in Hisar, and Amarjit Singh, a resident of Pehowa in Kurukshetra, were arrested by the Kurukshetra crime investigating agency (CIA) on July 20 after exchange of gunfire.

The application filed by UT police seeking production warrants for the accused will come up on July 31. Both accused are active members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They opened fire at the liquor vendor on the directions of Bishnoi to scare him and extort money.

Both accused are history sheeters and were allegedly persons of interest in around 23 cases in Punjab and Haryana. Chawla is wanted for 10 cases of murder, robbery, extortion, the Arms Act, NDPS Act and attempt to murder in Punjab and Haryana. Amarjit, too, is believed to be involved in 10 criminal cases in both the states.



Police say the two accused had reached the Sector-9 market in a car on June 2 and fired 10 bullets. Both fled from the spot after injuring four employees at the vend. Later, the UT police recovered their car from Yamunanagar.

