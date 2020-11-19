Sector 9 firing: More weapons recovered after gangster Newton questioned

Two revolvers, two pistols with one magazine and three live cartridges were recovered in Chandigarh after the interrogation of gangster Sagar Newton. (HT Photo)

Police on Thursday recovered two revolvers, two pistols with one magazine and three live cartridges in the city after interrogation of gangster Sagar Newton, who was arrested for firing at and injuring Saurav Gujjar, a TikTok content creator outside a Sector 9 nightclub on October 11.

With this, five weapons have so far been recovered from Ludhiana based Newton and Movish Bains, both 22, and a 17-year-old juvenile in the case.

Police had made the first breakthrough in the case on October 26, when a co-accused in the case named Sukhdeep, aka Sukhi, 21, also of Ludhiana, was apprehended at a naka in Chandigarh.

Newton was the one who fired at Gujjar, 25, of Zirakpur after an argument at Eskobar, after which a case under sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

During interrogation, Sagar told the police that incarcerated criminals Bagga Khan and Dalbir Singh alias Bira had hired him to kill Jalandhar based realtor and businessman Shashi Sharma and given him the weapons.

However, the plan to killed Sharma had been foiled because of police presence outside his house, so Newton had hidden the weapons near a village in the city.

Sharma had earlier been attacked by other assailants in 2018.