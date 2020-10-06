Security up outside Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s houses in Sirsa after farmers call for gherao

Security tightened near the houses of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and power minister Ranjit Chautala in Sirsa on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Security has been tightened outside the houses of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and his grand uncle Ranjit Chautala, who is the state power and jails minister, in Sirsa following a protest called by two dozen farmer organisations on Tuesday, seeking their resignation from the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Farmers from across the state plan to gherao the houses of Dushyant and Ranjit Chautala as they are part of the BJP-led government in the state and support the Centre’s farm laws that look to liberalise agriculture.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, Independent Meham MLA Balraj Kundu, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni will also take part in the protest at Sirsa.

DUSHYANT URGED TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT TO BJP

Kundu said he along with farmers from his constituency will visit Sirsa to extend support to the agitating farmers.

“Everyone knows the consequences these laws will have on the farming community but Dushyant has closed his eyes to this issue. His great grandfather Devi Lal had struggled for farmers and labourers during his entire political career but he is still sitting in the BJP’s lap. I urge Dushyant and other legislators belonging to the agriculture community, who are supporting the BJP government in Haryana to withdraw their support. If the Shiromani Akali Dal can snap 23-year-old ties with the BJP, why can’t Dushyant?” he said.

Yadav wrote an open letter to Dushyant, seeking his resignation for the sake of farmers. “Those supporting these anti-farmer laws will have to face public protests and black flags,” he said.

FACING THE BRUNT OF THE AGITATION

According to political observers, Dushyant and Ranjit Chautala are facing the brunt of the farmer agitation’s heat in Haryana because they were backed by farmers, mostly from the Jat community.

Ranjit had won the election after 32 years from Rania assembly seat in Sirsa. After snapping ties with his estranged uncle Abhay Singh Chautala and grandfather, OP Chautala of the INLD, Dushyant formed his own outfit, the Jannayak Janata Party, and won 10 seats in the state assembly election in 2019. His party won eight of the 10 seats, where Jats from the agrarian community are dominant.

SIMMERING ANGER AMONG FARMERS

Last week, farmers had shown black flags to Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal at Odhan village in Sirsa, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and former state minister Karan Dev Kamboj during their visit to Yamunanagar.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal and Sonepat MP Ramesh Kaushik were also greeted with black flags during their visits to Chhichhrana and Madina villages in Sonepat’s Baroda constituency that goes to the polls on November 3.

The agitators had also gheraoed the offices of Dushyant and Jannayak Janta Party MLA Devinder Babli in Uchana and Fatehabad, respectively.

Protesters showed black flags to Dushyant in Kaithal, too.

BJP’s Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap also faced the farmers’ ire when they confronted him, leaving him with no option but to flee.