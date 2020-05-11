Sections
Seeking re-testing, patients protest at Tarn Taran hospital

Seeking re-testing, patients protest at Tarn Taran hospital

They claimed that they were not being provided basic amenities at the hospital

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Around 50 covid-19 patients, roughly half of the 110, admitted at the isolation ward building of the Tarn Taran civil hospital came out of the building in protest on Monday evening, claiming they were not being provided basic amenities and seeking retesting for them to go home.

All of them are Nanded returnees and this protest came two days after a 34-year-old patient had fled from the hospital on Saturday; he was later caught and brought back. “Most patients in the hospital had returned from Nanded on April 27, and our tests were conducted on April 28. Reports were received between May 1 and May 6. Fourteen days have passed since we came here, but our retesting has not been done. Most patients are asymptomatic,” claimed a 24-year-old patient, who was among the protesters.

The protesters also claimed that in eight families, only the child had tested positive, but with parents staying with them, their cases needed priority.

“At least, the re-testing of such children, who have completed 14 days must start,” said a protester. Protesters were finally pacified after the assistant deputy commissioner (ADC) assured them their grievances will be resolved.



Civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar said, “Patients have been assured that their retesting will be conducted. They have also been informed about relevant government procedures.”

