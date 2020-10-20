Sections
Semester exams: PEC senate to take final call in Wednesday meeting

Semester exams: PEC senate to take final call in Wednesday meeting

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:09 IST

By Dar Ovais,

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:09 IST

By Dar Ovais,

Students had raised concerns earlier this month when PEC issued examination schedules and decided to call students on campus to take the semester exams. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The senate of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will take the final call regarding the on-campus semester exams of the institute.

Students had raised concerns earlier this month when PEC issued examination schedules and decided to call students on campus to take the semester exams. Scheduled to start from November 2, the exams were later postponed till post-Diwali after students’ proposal.

Earlier this month, PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi had met the student representatives twice. Besides postponing the exams, the students had also urged to conduct pending semester exams, which were not held due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the senate in its upcoming meeting on Wednesday will take the final call on the proposals of students. PEC has also proposed that exams will be repeated and no student will be forced to appear in the semester exams if he/she is unable to come to Chandigarh.

Sanghi said, “If the senate agrees to the proposals of students, new dates will be finalised or we will authorise the dean academic to finalise the semester exam schedule.”

Regarding more flexibility in curriculum for the students when choosing subjects apart from their core subjects, which PEC has already discussed in the last senate meeting, a report of the committee will be tabled in the Wednesday meeting. The committee was constituted to work on modalities and decide on what courses should be made available for students apart from their core subjects.

