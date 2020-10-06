Semester exams: PEC to call students on campus in batches

For conducting semester examinations, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has decided to call students to the campus in batches.

The decision was taken in a meeting of deans and heads of departments of the deemed university recently. Amid the pandemic, teaching had gone online from July 27.

In a communication issued to all heads of departments on Tuesday, detailed guidelines were issued for evaluation process of the ongoing semester and the pending exams of the second semester of the previous academic session that could not be held due to the lockdown. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued later.

For BTech fifth semester, practical exams will be held from November 2 to 6, end-semester exams from November 7 and pending exams of previous semester from December 11.

The practical exams of BTech third semester will be conducted from November 17. Their end semester exams will be held from November 22 and pending exams from December 21. The semester exams of BTech seventh semester are scheduled from December 5 to 9.

For MTech third semester, pending exams will be conducted from January 4, and dissertation evaluation from January 11 to 13.