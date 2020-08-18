Semester fee row: Students can pay in instalments, suggests PU panel

The varsity has already extended the last date for deposition of semester fee till August 31. (Representational photo)

A panel of Panjab University here has suggested that students can submit their semester fee in three to four instalments if they are unable to pay it at once.

The suggestions were made on Tuesday by the committee constituted to look into the demand of students seeking semester fee waiver. The members of the panel, which is headed by Dean University Instructions (DUI) R K Singla, have agreed to give students the chance to deposit fee in instalments.

A panel member seeking anonymity said, “The committee is looking into all possible ways and it seems complete fee waiver is not possible at this time. However, to ease the burden on students amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have recommended that students can pay the fee in instalments.”

The committee was constituted after the students had held multiple protests on the university campus demanding complete semester fee waiver. PU’s vice-chancellor had also held a meeting last week with the student leaders in this regard.

The committee has also suggested that the university may give fellowships to the needy students who cannot pay fee at present and award concessions on individual basis to those who have been affected by the pandemic.

As per a committee member, data from the finance and development office was also tabled in the meeting. It revealed that only 12% of the students had deposited their semester fee so far. The varsity has already extended the last date for deposition of semester fee to August 31, but the student leaders have urged all not to pay the fee until a final decision is taken by the varsity authorities.

VARSITY ALREADY EXPECTING REVENUE LOSS

This comes at a time when PU is also expecting a revenue loss of up to ₹93 crore due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the lockdown. The varsity will not receive the expected income from hostels as well. Loss in revenue generated through examination fee is also expected.

The committee has also suggested that students eligible for various schemes given by the varsity should avail their benefit.