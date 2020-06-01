Senate elections: Panjab University extends last date for enrolment in registered graduate constituency to June 16

Panjab University has decided to extend the last date for fresh enrolments into the registered graduate constituency for senate elections from June 1 to June 16, registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

He said the decision was taken during the syndicate meeting of the university on Saturday.

As many as 15 members are elected from the registered graduate constituency for the 91-member PU senate.

The PU senate elections are scheduled to be held in August and September this year.

Singh said the forms can be submitted at Single Window II (opposite PU Guest House) at the university campus from 11am to 12am on all working days.