Senate elections: Panjab University extends last date for enrolment in registered graduate constituency

The decision was taken after the recommendation of a panel constituted to look after work pertaining to the senate elections amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The PU senate elections are to be held in August and September this year (HT FILE)

Panjab University has decided to extend the last date for fresh enrolment into the registered graduate constituency for the senate elections from April 30 to June 1, registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

The decision was taken after the recommendation of a panel constituted to look after work pertaining to the senate elections amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The PU senate elections are to be held in August and September this year. As many as 15 members are elected from the registered graduate constituency for the 91-member PU senate.

