Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre to be set up in 4 districts of HP

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that these centres will have facilities of assisted living, skilled nursing care and ayurvedic center

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The state government will set up centers to facilitate senior citizens in Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi and Hamirpur.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Friday held a cabinet sub-committee meeting with the departments of agriculture and Ayurveda to discuss various developmental issues.

While presiding over the meeting Bhardwaj said that the state government has adopted Swarnim Himachal Drishtipatra-2017 of the BJP as its vision document and the government is committed for its implementation and all possible steps are being taken in this direction.

He said that Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre would be set up in Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi and Hamirpur. He said that these centres would have facilities of assisted living, skilled nursing care and ayurvedic center. Skill development centre would also be established in these centres where senior citizens would provide skills to the youth. He said that Ayush University along with facilities of homeopathy, naturopathy and Indian systems of medicine would also be established in Chamba district and special encouragement would be given to Yoga. He said that medical tourism will be promoted by the development of health resorts, yoga, panchakarma and Ayurveda centers.



Sub-committee member and industries minister Bikram Singh said that all the necessary efforts have been made for the welfare and progress of farmers and horticulturists so that their income could be doubled and their products could be marketed as per better marketing strategy. He said that the sub-committee will take appropriate steps on various issues such as providing compensation of agricultural land, bringing farmers under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, improving the functioning of marketing boards and market committees, making e-marketing system effective and also starting a ‘Janani Programme’ under which the fellowship and internship opportunities would be provided to women farmers in big agricultural universities in the country and abroad.

Sub-committee member and forest minister Govind Singh Thakur said that 19 mandis have been brought under the e-Nam system in the state, under which 59 products are being traded in the state, mainly consisting of fruits and vegetables. As many as 1,19,554 farmers and 1,947 traders are buying and selling agricultural produce through e-Nam.

Under the Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana, for the year 2019-20, an amount of ₹18.18 crore has been spent for the assistance of the beneficiaries.

