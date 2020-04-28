Senior citizen gets birthday surprise from Haryana Police, video goes viral

On Tuesday, a team from the Sector-5 women police station (WPS), accompanied by station house officer inspector Neha Chauhan turned up at the doorstep of Karan Puri, who is in his 70s, around 10.30am. (HT PHOTO)

There is no reason that birthdays during the lockdown can’t be special. The Panchkula police went the extra mile to ensure that an elderly gentleman’s birthday was a memorable one.

On Tuesday, a team from the Sector-5 women police station (WPS), accompanied by station house officer inspector Neha Chauhan turned up at the doorstep of Karan Puri, who is in his 70s, around 10.30am.

Puri, who lives by himself in Sector 7 of the district, initially thought the police personnel were there to conduct a survey but was taken by surprise when they burst into song and whipped out a birthday cake and hat for him. Puri was so overwhelmed by the cops’ gesture that he broke down and took a moment to compose himself.

The video shows Puri introducing himself and later looking on in amazement as the team of cops’ sing ‘happy birthday’ for him. The cops told him that they too were his family after Puri broke down.

He was later seen donning a birthday hat and cutting the cake as the cops sang the birthday song.

A message with the video, was posted on the official twitter and Facebook handle of the Panchkula commissioner of police. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms and the Panchkula police received many compliments for it.

Despite repeated attempts, Puri, who is the proprietor of Panjab University’s Aatma Ram and Sons could not be contacted.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Noopur Bishnoi, WPS, Panchkula, said, “We decided to reach out to Puri after reading a tweet made by an acquaintance on April 26, in which the Panchkula comissioner of police (CP) was tagged. His reaction was heartwarming.”

She said that this was the first time that the police had done something like this.

On April 26, one Vishal Nijhawan, had tweeted to CP Panchkula, Haryana Police and additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order Navdeep Singh Virk, saying his uncle, an elderly man, lived alone with his dog in Panchkula. He mentioned that all his family members were away and could not join him on his birthday. Nijhawan requested the police to help Puri celebrate his birthday by sending him a birthday cake.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also came across the video and tweeted that his eyes had become moist upon witnessing the scene. He wished Puri on his birthday and appreciated the Panchkula Police for their sensitivity.

Puri’s wife has passed away and his sons live in Australia and Delhi. Nijhawan, who had sought the Haryana Police’s help had befriended Puri while he was pursing his masters at Panjab University.