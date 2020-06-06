Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Senior citizens’ association, police celebrate elderly man’s birthday in Mohali

Senior citizens’ association, police celebrate elderly man’s birthday in Mohali

Manmohan Singh, a retired principal, was surprised when police vehicles with a birthday song playing stopped at his door

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Manmohan Singh, 91, cutting his birthday cake at his residence in Phase 10, Mohali, on Saturday. (GURMINDER SINGH/HT)

A senior citizen living in Phase 10, Mohali, was taken by surprise when office bearers of Mohali Senior Citizens’ Association (MSCA) along with police officers came to his house to celebrate his 91st birthday, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh, a retired principal, was surprised when police vehicles with a birthday song playing stopped at his door and men in khaki walked to him with a birthday cake. A potted plant was gifted to him by Helpage.

“This is a small initiative taken by the association to make senior citizens feel loved. The police has been involved to instill a sense of security among the elderly living alone,” said S Chaudhary, president of the MSCA.

