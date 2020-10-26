Sensory park for people with disabilities to come up at Sector 22

The project is being anchored by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and its board of directors will be presented with the final plan on October 27 for the approval. (HT file photo)

A special park will come up in Sector 22, which will focus on sensory engagement and be designed to encourage people of all abilities to play together, especially children.

The project is being anchored by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and its board of directors will be presented with the final plan on October 27 for the approval.

“The board will also finalise its location. Earlier, it was planned in Sector 35, but after failing to obtain approval from the UT administration, the location was shifted to Sector 22,” said NP Sharma, chief general manager, CSCL.

The sensory park, which would come up at a cost of ₹2 crore, will boast of features that address multiple aspects of an individual, including mobility disability, motor skills, hearing and speech disability, cognitive disability, and intellectual skill disorders.

The purpose of this initiative is to provide individual and combined sensory opportunities to users who may not normally experience them. “It will contain features that are accessible to the disabled individuals, such as scented and edible plants, tactile sculptures and sculpted handrails, water features designed to make sound and play over the hands, textured touch-pads, magnifying glass screens, braille signages and audio induction loop descriptions,” Sharma said.

Depending on the user group, other provisions may further integrate sound and music more centrally to combine the requirement of younger users with their sensory needs.

“At first glance, a sensory playground looks similar to an everyday playground. However, there are some key differences and considerations for such a facility,” Sharma added.

A fenced-in playground will be constructed to prevent kids from wandering due to over-stimulation. “The floor will be specially prepared to protect children with autism. Impact-ready surfaces will be introduced that can soften a fall as children with autism have a tendency to climb higher or take riskier paths that could lead to falls,” the chief general manager said.

Quiet spaces of refuge, such as grassy areas, domes, niches or playhouse, will also be created in the park. Adequate gaps between equipment will be provided to prevent children from running into each other and giving kids with mental disabilities their space.

“Games a child can play himself or herself, such as learning/engaging panels, will be a part of equipment. These could include labyrinth, chimes, kaleidoscope, mirror, clock panels, variety of shapes and colours and music wall,” Sharma said.

What’s special about this facility

Fenced-in playground to prevent kids from wandering due to over-stimulation

Impact-ready surfaces that can soften a fall

Quiet areas of refuge

Adequate space between equipment

Learning/engaging panels

Labyrinth, chimes, kaleidoscope, mirror, clock panels, variety of shapes and colours, music wall

SENSORY FEATURES

Scented and edible plants

Tactile sculptures, sculpted handrails

Textured touch-pads

Braille signs and audio induction loop descriptions