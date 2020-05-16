Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Separated from family due to lockdown, Bapu Dham man stabs himself

His brother heard his cries and informed the police

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Depressed over separation from his family due to the Covid-19 lockdown, a 30-year-old man tried to end his life by stabbing himself in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) on Saturday.

Police said the man, lives with his four brothers and mother in the colony.

“His wife and kid have been stuck in Ludhiana due to restriction in movement amid the lockdown. This left him depressed,” said a cop, privy to the matter.

On Friday night, he stabbed himself near the rib cage. Hearing his screams, his brother ran to his aid and informed the police. The youth was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, for treatment.



Sector 26 police station officials have initiated an investigation in the case, but have yet to register a case.

