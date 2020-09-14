Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / September 15 is last date to avail EPF benefits under PMGKY

September 15 is last date to avail EPF benefits under PMGKY

Under the PMGKY, the government of India on March 26, announced a package to prevent disruption in the employment of low wage earning employees and support establishments employing up to 100 employees

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Officials from the Employee Provident Fund Office (EPFO) said that Tuesday, September 15, is the last date to avail EPF benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Various measures have been announced by the Centre from time to time to provide relief to employers and employees of establishments covered under the EPF and MP Act, 1952, who are distressed by the Covid spread and other disruptions due to the pandemic.

Under the PMGKY, the government of India on March 26, announced a package to prevent disruption in the employment of low wage earning employees and support establishments employing up to 100 employees.

As per the scheme, the entire employees EPF contribution (12% of wages) and employers’ EPF &EPS contribution (12% of wages) totalling 24% of the monthly wages for the next three months were to be directly paid by the central government in the EPF accounts(UAN) of the employees, who are already members of EPF Scheme,1952 and drawing wages less than Rs 15,000 per month.



The beneficiaries need to be employed in establishments, already covered under the EPF & MP Act,1952,employing up to one 100 employees, with 90% or more of such employees earning less than Rs.15,000 monthly wages. The scheme was initially valid for the wage months March, April and May 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad asks hospitals to maintain 48-hour oxygen backup as Covid cases rise
Sep 14, 2020 23:49 IST
UP govt clarifies charges under paid Covid treatment, private hospitals told to comply
Sep 14, 2020 23:49 IST
MMRDA extends permissions for building construction in areas of Mumbai till December
Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, confirms NCB
Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.