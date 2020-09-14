September 15 is last date to avail EPF benefits under PMGKY

Officials from the Employee Provident Fund Office (EPFO) said that Tuesday, September 15, is the last date to avail EPF benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Various measures have been announced by the Centre from time to time to provide relief to employers and employees of establishments covered under the EPF and MP Act, 1952, who are distressed by the Covid spread and other disruptions due to the pandemic.

Under the PMGKY, the government of India on March 26, announced a package to prevent disruption in the employment of low wage earning employees and support establishments employing up to 100 employees.

As per the scheme, the entire employees EPF contribution (12% of wages) and employers’ EPF &EPS contribution (12% of wages) totalling 24% of the monthly wages for the next three months were to be directly paid by the central government in the EPF accounts(UAN) of the employees, who are already members of EPF Scheme,1952 and drawing wages less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The beneficiaries need to be employed in establishments, already covered under the EPF & MP Act,1952,employing up to one 100 employees, with 90% or more of such employees earning less than Rs.15,000 monthly wages. The scheme was initially valid for the wage months March, April and May 2020.