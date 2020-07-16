Seven arrested for night curfew violation in Chandigarh

As many as seven people were arrested for violating the night curfew and a resident of Dhanas was fined for violating social distancing norms during his brother’s wedding function.

Gulzar Ahmed of Dhanas was issued a challan for Rs 500 after a beat patrolling police team found a large gathering at his brother’s wedding at the local community centre.

Besides, Vishu, Anil, Vicky, Layak Ram and Sudesh Kumar were nabbed for driving around in a car without a pass during night curfew hours in Sector 28 on Wednesday. Police said they were also not wearing masks or ensuring social distancing in violation of orders of the district magistrate.

Similary, Ajay Kumar Narwal of Daria village was arrested near the railway station light point, and Sourav of Sector 49, from Mauli Jagran. All seven were later released on bail.