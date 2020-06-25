Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Seven booked for killing factory worker in Ludhiana

Seven booked for killing factory worker in Ludhiana

The deceased’s colleague was injured in the attack and a case was registered based on his complaint

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ludhiana police have booked seven unidentified people for the murder of a 53- year-old factory worker and attacking his colleague.

The deceased man has been identified as Vakil Ahmed, who was living at the migrant quarter near Preet Nursing Home on Hambra Road.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ladhowal police station, Balwinder Singh, said a case has been registered against unidentified persons based on the complaint of the deceased’s colleague, Arjun Pal.

Pal said him and Ahmed were working at Satkar Paper Mill on Gospur Road in Hambra area.



He said the incident took place at night on June 22 when they were returning home from work at night.

“At around 10.15pm, six to seven men carrying weapons attacked us. I sustained injuries to the head and ran towards the factory for help while the assailants continued to assault Ahmed,” he added.

Pal said that by the time the factory worker came to their rescue, the assailants had fled the scene.

They were both rushed to a nearby nursing home from where Vakil was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The SHO said the deceased had returned to work 10 days ago from his home. “Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being checked to find clues,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Relief for students as MU asks colleges not to hike fees
Jun 25, 2020 00:28 IST
1,000 poor patients treated, more to go at this free OPD
Jun 25, 2020 00:27 IST
Won’t allow CISCE exams for Class 10, 12 to be held in July: State to HC
Jun 25, 2020 00:26 IST
Ludhiana MC sub-committee meeting: Report sought on construction of colonies, fee collected
Jun 25, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.