Seven booked for killing factory worker in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police have booked seven unidentified people for the murder of a 53- year-old factory worker and attacking his colleague.

The deceased man has been identified as Vakil Ahmed, who was living at the migrant quarter near Preet Nursing Home on Hambra Road.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ladhowal police station, Balwinder Singh, said a case has been registered against unidentified persons based on the complaint of the deceased’s colleague, Arjun Pal.

Pal said him and Ahmed were working at Satkar Paper Mill on Gospur Road in Hambra area.

He said the incident took place at night on June 22 when they were returning home from work at night.

“At around 10.15pm, six to seven men carrying weapons attacked us. I sustained injuries to the head and ran towards the factory for help while the assailants continued to assault Ahmed,” he added.

Pal said that by the time the factory worker came to their rescue, the assailants had fled the scene.

They were both rushed to a nearby nursing home from where Vakil was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The SHO said the deceased had returned to work 10 days ago from his home. “Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being checked to find clues,” he said.