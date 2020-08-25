Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Seven booked for opening fire outside sanitation worker’s house in Ludhiana

Seven booked for opening fire outside sanitation worker’s house in Ludhiana

Victim said he used to work with the accused as a sweeper but left their company due to their illegal activities

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/iStock

Seven men have been booked on Tuesday for opening fire, brandishing sharp-edged weapons and threatening to kill a resident of Giaspura.

The accused have been identified Rohit, Samrat, Ankur and the other four are yet to be unidentified. They are all residents of Giaspura and its surrounding area.

The complainant, Sunny Pohal, 41, who is a sanitation worker and resident of Block C, Giaspura Flat in Daba, said the accused were drinking liquor in front of his house on August 23 and began hurling abuses at him and his family. Soon, the residents of the locality arrived and they fled.

Pohal said that later in the day, the accused opened fire outside his house and threatened him with sharp-edged weapons. He said he saved himself by locking the house.



Sunny said he used to work with the accused as a sweeper but left their company due to their illegal activities.

The accused have been booked under Sections 336, 506, 149, and 149 and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said the accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Miss Masala Dosa team resumes shoot of the film with creating set of Shimla location in Dahisar, Mumbai
Aug 25, 2020 21:46 IST
PCB reprimands Saqlain Mushtaq for praising MS Dhoni on his Youtube channel
Aug 25, 2020 21:45 IST
Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery worth lakhs from hosiery owner’s house in Ludhiana
Aug 25, 2020 21:47 IST
Ludhiana police commissioner bans setting up of stalls on footpaths
Aug 25, 2020 21:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.