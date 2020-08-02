Seven deaths, 793 new cases, 853 recoveries in Haryana

Haryana reported 793 new coronavirus infections and 853 recoveries on Saturday bringing down the number of active cases to 6,250. The recovery rate which for the first time since March had crossed the 80 % mark on Friday stood at 81.32 % on Saturday, a medical bulletin said.

Seven persons – three from Faridabad, two from Kurukshetra and one each from Gurugram and Panipat- died of the viral illness on Saturday. The cumulative number of positive cases were 35,758 and the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus was 29,080.

As per the bulletin, there were 127 critically ill patients including 16 on ventilator support. The number of patients with mild symptoms was 6,123.

Four national capital region districts of Faridabad (175), Gurugram (99), Rewari (85) and Rohtak (24) threw more than 49 % of the new infections on Saturday.

Several northern Haryana districts, on or along the Ambala-Delhi national highway (NH-44), also reported substantial number of infections on Saturday. They are Panipat (93), Ambala (83), Yamunanagar (40), Panchkula (38), Kurukshetra (37) and Karnal (28).

Among the other districts, Hisar reported 27 new infections followed by Fatehabad (17), Palwal (15) Kaithal (13), Jhajjar (5), Nuh (2) and Sonepat and Bhiwani (1 each). No new case was reported from Jind, Sirsa, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri districts.