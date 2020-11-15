Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Seven fire-related incidents reported in Kullu on Diwali

Seven fire-related incidents reported in Kullu on Diwali

An intense blaze broke out in a hotel in Manali, gutting four rooms, the reception, kitchen, and dining room, no casualties were reported

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Seven fire-related incidents were reported in Kullu district on Diwali night, police said on Sunday. However, there were no casualties.

An intense blaze broke out in a hotel in Manali, gutting four rooms, the reception, kitchen, and dining room. The loss was estimated at ₹10 lakh. A police party patrolling the area noticed the flames at around 11.30pm and alerted the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire within 30 minutes. The police rescued the watchman who had fallen asleep on his post.

Four of the seven incidents were reported in Kullu sub-division, including a fire at a house in Gadsa village and one in forest adjoining Shavad village in Ani sub-division, which were brought under control. The other fire-related incidents were minor.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said an investigation was underway in all cases.

