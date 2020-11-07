Seven govt school in Ludhiana district receive tablets

Officials during the distribution of tablets at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

: Teachers from seven government primary schools received 49 tablets from deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday during a district-level function at Bachat Bhawan. This will enable students to continue with their studies online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 38 government primary schools will receive 267 tablets under this scheme which will equip students to study digitally.

The schools which received tablets during the function on Saturday are Government Primary School, Burj Naklian, Government Primary School, Sidhwan Bet (girls); GPS Barundi, GPS Malsihan Bhaike, GPS Kamalpura (boys), GPS Bagga Khurd and GPS Manj Faguwal.

During the event, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh virtually inaugurated 107 smart schools in the district.

Jashanpreet Kaur, a Class 5 student from government primary school, Burj Naklian, is a meritorious student. But, due to schools closing down in March amid the Covid outbreak, she faced many difficulties in continuing with her studies online as she belongs to a poor family and does not have a mobile phone.

When her school’s teachers received seven tablets, she was overjoyed and thanked the officials as she will now be able to continue her education virtually.

Kaur, 10, said, “I was attending classes through television. Sometimes, I had queries, but due to one-way communication, I was not able to clear my doubts. But now, I can talk to my teachers and will be able to access online material made available by the education department.”

The cluster head teacher, Gupreet Singh, said, “The school has 66 students and we received seven tablets today. These gadgets will help many students study online and will provide aid to children who do not have gadgets to continue with their studies.”

District education officers, secondary and elementary, Swaranjit Kaur and Rajinder Kaur were also present during the event.

Councillors, parents and MLAs also attended the event virtually.

Social distancing went for a toss during the event and even officials were seen flouting Covid safety norms while handing over the tablets.