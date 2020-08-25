Seven held for murder of Ludhiana factory worker

Sections
Police said a heated spat between the victim and a co-worker had led to the murder.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a factory worker in Ladhowal on June 23. Police said a heated spat between the victim and a co-worker had led to the murder.

A group of armed men had attacked 21-year-old Wakil Ahmed and his friend Arjun Pal after they left work on June 23. The victims were rushed to a hospital where Ahmed had succumbed to his injuries.

Joint commissioner zone- 3 Bhagirath Meena said eight people had been booked for murder. The victim’s co-worker Lovpreet Singh, one Gursewak Singh, Rajvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Manpreet Singh and Jasmeet Singh, all residents of Ladhowal, have been arrested while one Rahul Kumar, a migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh, is on the run. The accused are 18-21 years old.

Police said Lovepreet wanted to get back at Ahmed after the latter humiliated him at work and enlisted his friends’ help. On the day of the murder, Lovepreet remained inside the factory to ward off suspicion and alerted his friends when Ahmed left the factory.



After the police started rounding up suspects, six of the attackers confessed to the crime. Station house officer Nidhan Singh said the police had recovered the victim’s voter card, four mobile phones and the murder weapon. The accused have been sent to police remand. Police are exploring the possibility of the gang being involved in other crimes in the area.

