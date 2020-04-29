Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Seven houses, temple gutted in Shimla, one person goes missing, two injured

Seven houses, temple gutted in Shimla, one person goes missing, two injured

Two fire tenders from Rohru and Jubbal were rushed to the spot to douse the flames

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The cause of teh fire has not been ascertained. (HT PHOTO )

One person went missing while two sustained injuries after at least seven houses and a temple were gutted in Shishtwari village, Pekha Gram Panchayat, Chirgaon, in Shimla on Tuesday night.

Two fire tenders from Rohru and Jubbal were rushed to the spot to douse the flames said superintendent of police (SP) Shimla Omapati Jamwal.

The injured were rushed to Government Hospital, Rohru, where they are undergoing treatment.The cause of fire and loss suffered are yet to be ascertained, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 13:07 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000
Apr 29, 2020 12:40 IST
Kerala to issue ordinance for deducting employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Apr 29, 2020 13:14 IST

latest news

Fitness startup Fittr raises $2 million from Surge
Apr 29, 2020 13:30 IST
Kerala to bring ordinance to cut employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Apr 29, 2020 13:30 IST
Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature
Apr 29, 2020 13:27 IST
Gold price in India edge higher, touch Rs 46,100-mark
Apr 29, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.