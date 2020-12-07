Seven more lose battle to Covid in Chandigarh tricity area, 303 test positive

Covid-19 claimed the lives of three people in Mohali, while Chandigarh and Panchkula reported two fatalities each on Monday.

The tricity also saw 303 people testing positive, with Mohali reporting the most cases at 148, followed by Chandigarh with 86 and Panchkula with 69.

With the deaths of a 72-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, residents of Sector 47 and Sector 41, respectively, Chandigarh’s Covid toll reached 293.

Of the total 18,113 cases in the city now, 921 remain active, while 16,899 patients have recovered. Among them, 85 patients were discharged on Monday.

In Mohali, the death toll stands at 294 and case tally at 16,473.

Among Monday’s 148 cases, 87 cases were from Mohali city, 20 from Dhakoli, 13 from Gharuan, nine from Kharar, seven each from Dera Bassi and Boothgarh, and five from Kurali.

As many as 147 patients were discharged, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,277. Till now, 13,902 patients have recovered from the virus in the district.

Those who died in Panchkula were a 78-year old woman from Sector 25 and a 73-year-old man from Sector 21. They were both suffering from hypertension and diabetes, while the male patient also had chronic kidney disease. With this, the district’s total fatalities rose to 135.

Of the 69 new cases, 47 people tested positive in Panchkula city, and the remaining in Pinjore, Kalka, Industrial Area, Haripur, Bunga, Bhainsa Tibba and Behlon.

The district has so far recorded 9,180 cases, of which 549 patients are still infected and 8,496 have been cured.