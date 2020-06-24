Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Severed feet, foetus found dumped in bushes in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

Severed feet, foetus found dumped in bushes in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

Feet, suspected to be of a woman, found disposed of wrapped in newspaper; polythene bag carrying a female foetus also recovered

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police and forensic experts at the spot where severed feet and a female foetus were found in Sector 17 on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Severed feet, suspected to be of a woman, and an aborted female foetus were found dumped in the bushes along a cycle track near the busy Press light point in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Ajit Kishori, who is a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI)’s local head office in the Bank Square situated close to the spot, was walking on the cycle track after lunch when he spotted a chopped human foot wrapped in a newspaper.

Police reached the spot on receiving his call and recovered another foot, also wrapped in a newspaper, as well as the foetus, wrapped in a polythene bag, from the bushes.

Police said the severed feet were wrapped in an English newspaper, and there was no blood or sign of decomposition. An investigating official, on the condition of anonymity, said it seems the feet were severed with precision using a cutting machine two to three days back and might have been preserved in a freezer before disposal.



The foetus, meanwhile, seems to have been aborted recently, said a police official.

The recovered body parts along with the foetus have been sent to the mortuary at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

A case has registered under Section 318 (secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no FIR has yet been registered in the case of the severed feet.

Police are also looking into the angle whether the feet were being used by medical students for their practical classes. Although, police have sought opinion of doctors, a cop privy to the case, said its chances are bleak.

The police are also to ascertain whether the feet belong to the same person. The gender, too, will become clear after the postmortem, though initial investigations hint towards them belonging to a woman.

“We have sent the feet as well as the foetus for postmortem. Further action will be taken only after getting the doctors’ opinion,” said Krishan Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, central.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India pledges $10 million for UN agency working for Palestinian refugees
Jun 24, 2020 01:15 IST
Animal skinners call off strike, start lifting carcasses in Ludhiana
Jun 24, 2020 01:05 IST
Not just defence modernisation, India needs to step up economic development | Opinion
Jun 24, 2020 01:09 IST
Fresh show-cause notices issued to 79 Chandigarh’s private schools
Jun 24, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.