Home / Chandigarh / Sewerman dies, another critical in Kaithal

Sewerman dies, another critical in Kaithal

One of them fell into the manhole and the other jumped in to rescue him

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A sanitation worker died while another sustained injuries on Tuesday after one of them fell into a manhole near the civil hospital in Sector 18 of Kaithal and the other jumped in to rescue him.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar of Kakout village of the district and the injured as Monu of Guhna village.

As per information, Monu fell into the manhole and Satish jumped in to rescue him but also got stuck inside.

Locals and other sanitation workers spotted them and rushed to rescue them.



Later, police officials also reached the spot. Both the injured and the deceased were rushed to hospital.

Prahlad Rai, in-charge, Kaithal Civil Lines police station, said that one of the victims died at the hospital in Kaithal while the other was rushed to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

