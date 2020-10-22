Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Sexual harassment case: HC allows PGIMS student to sit for exam

Sexual harassment case: HC allows PGIMS student to sit for exam

Gulia submitted in the high court that all allegations are against one Gaurav Khatri and the woman had not levelled any allegations against him even before the judicial magistrate.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The incident was reported on July 21 and an FIR registered on July 26. Gulia was subsequently rusticated by the college administration on July 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed a physiotherapy student of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, whose name had cropped up in a case of sexual harassment of a resident doctor, to sit for exams. The student, Dheeraj Gulia, was rusticated by the College of Physiotherapy, Rohtak, when incident had come to light.

The incident was reported on July 21 and an FIR registered on July 26. Gulia was subsequently rusticated by the college administration on July 27.

Gulia submitted in the high court that all allegations are against one Gaurav Khatri and the woman had not levelled any allegations against him even before the judicial magistrate.

In the challan too, submitted on August 31, he had not been named by the police, he had told court, adding that despite all this, on the basis of the sexual harassment committee report, he was rusticated. The high court while seeking response from the state by November 5, has stayed his rustication and directed that he be permitted to sit for the exams.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Oct 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
Oct 21, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Siblings drown in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar
Oct 22, 2020 02:33 IST
Delhiwale: The measure of his days
Oct 22, 2020 02:29 IST
With 3 months left for it to begin, security personnel for Kumbh Mela to arrive in phases
Oct 22, 2020 02:09 IST
Badnore administers oath to 2 Punjab info commissioners
Oct 22, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.