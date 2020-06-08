Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SGPC to celebrate completion of 100 years on November 15

SGPC to celebrate completion of 100 years on November 15

The gurdwara body said it would present its glorious history through movies, documentaries and books.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal. (HT Photo)

The executive committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday announced to celebrate its centenary on November 15 this year.

Chairing a meeting of the top decision making body, gurdwara body president Gobind Singh Longowal said the functions to mark the centenary will be organised at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Manji Sahib in Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

The SGPC was constituted on November 15, 1920, and was notified through a Sikh Gurdwara Act in 1925 by the then British government.

Longowal told the media that SGPC would present its glorious history through movies, documentaries and books. He added that seminars and talks would be organised in colleges and universities across the state.



The executive committee also decided that 100 years of Nankana Sahib Shaheedi Saka, would be observed in February 2021.

The SGPC president said gurpurab to mark the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur would also be celebrated across the country and in foreign nations.

ALLOW SERVING OF LANGAR AND PARSAD: LONGOWAL

Answering a query, Longowal said he has asked the Centre to review its guidelines regarding langar, terming the practice an inseparable part of the Sikh religion. “We have urged the Union government to allow offering of prasad and langar to the devotees as they are part of the Sikh rehat maryada,” said Longowal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.