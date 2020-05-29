Sections
Home / Chandigarh / SGPC to install Balbir Singh Senior’s portrait at Golden Temple

SGPC to install Balbir Singh Senior’s portrait at Golden Temple

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Balbir Singh Senior (HT Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday resolved to install portrait of legendry hockey player Balbir Singh Senior who passed away on May 25, at Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said Balbir Singh is great inspiration for the young generation of the Sikhs.

“We want the Sikh youths to get inspired by Balbir Singh,” said Longowal in a press release issued here.

Taking serious note of the quarantining those evacuated from other countries through special flights under Vande Bharat Mission in the hotels where all services are paid, the SGPC president said: “The government should put them under quarantine at serais of the gurdwaras where all kind of facilities are available on free of cost. If they stay at the serais, the SGPC won’t let them face any problem.”



Longowal disclosed that the SGPC would also write to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address the issue of costly tickets of the flights being operated to evacuate the Indians stranded in other countries due to lockdown.

