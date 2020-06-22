Shame on those supporting Hisar market committee secy: Sonali

TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Sunday said the people backing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh are those who can’t respect their sisters and mothers.

In a veiled attack on Binain Khap, Phogat said it was a shame that some people were supporting a culprit.

“He (Sultan) is being supported by those who cannot respect women at their homes,” she added.

On June 17, a court in Hisar had granted bail to Phogat who was arrested for thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh in full public view.

Meanwhile, Raghubir Nain, spokesperson of the Binain Khap, said the khap condemned Phogat’s statement. “Her comments are baseless and everyone knows about the incident. She is making last-ditch efforts to save herself,” he added.

WILL LODGE FIR AGAINST SULTAN: WOMEN COMMISSION

Haryana commission for women’s chairperson Pratibha Suman said they will lodge a first information report (FIR) against the people belonging to Binain Khap who used indecent language against the BJP leader at a khap body meeting a few days ago.

“We had received some evidences which proved that some people used abusive language against Phogat,” she added.

Bhagat Ram Nain, vice-president of Binain Khap, said they will launch a statewide agitation against the Haryana government if Sultan Singh is arrested.

“If police arrest Sultan Singh, we will launch an agitation against the government and teach them a lesson,” Bhagat Ram said.