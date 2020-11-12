Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has written to the Prime Minister asking him to consider conferring the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

He also said that India should raise the issue of Tibet at the United Nations. “India should act on these two suggestions as soon as possible as the international scenario is favourable. The Dalai Lama is the most respected and revered spiritual leader in the world who calls India his Guru. India will also be honoured by honouring him,” Shanta wrote, noting that the 85-year-old spiritual had already received the Nobel Peace Prize and had been honoured by many countries.

The senior leader said, “The massacre of Tibet, which prorogated Mahatma Buddha’s message of peace to the world, was the biggest tragedy of the 21st century. The Congress government committed a sin in allowing China to take over Tibet. Had India raised the question of Tibet in the United Nations, Tibet would have gotten strong support from the international community, especially the United States, and India would never have shared teh border with China.”

“China poses a threat to the whole world and India faces the biggest threat as there have already been infiltration bids in Ladakh. Today, China is alone due to the Covid outbreak. We have got an opportunity to rectify the mistake committed in 1950. This is a greatest opportunity to isolate China internationally,” Shanta wrote.