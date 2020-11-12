Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Says India should raise the issue of Tibet at the United Nations

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

(AP/File )

Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has written to the Prime Minister asking him to consider conferring the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

He also said that India should raise the issue of Tibet at the United Nations. “India should act on these two suggestions as soon as possible as the international scenario is favourable. The Dalai Lama is the most respected and revered spiritual leader in the world who calls India his Guru. India will also be honoured by honouring him,” Shanta wrote, noting that the 85-year-old spiritual had already received the Nobel Peace Prize and had been honoured by many countries.

The senior leader said, “The massacre of Tibet, which prorogated Mahatma Buddha’s message of peace to the world, was the biggest tragedy of the 21st century. The Congress government committed a sin in allowing China to take over Tibet. Had India raised the question of Tibet in the United Nations, Tibet would have gotten strong support from the international community, especially the United States, and India would never have shared teh border with China.”

“China poses a threat to the whole world and India faces the biggest threat as there have already been infiltration bids in Ladakh. Today, China is alone due to the Covid outbreak. We have got an opportunity to rectify the mistake committed in 1950. This is a greatest opportunity to isolate China internationally,” Shanta wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
All party meet for DDC polls: Parties accuse EC of kowtowing to BJP
Nov 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama
Nov 12, 2020 01:11 IST
Kitten takes on ‘light monster’ in this hilarious video. Watch
Nov 12, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.