Sharma, Grewal are PSPCL directors, Badal loyalist ignored

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After hectic lobbying, the Punjab government appointed new directors of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Jalandhar chief engineer Gopal Sharma has been appointed as director (commercial), while Ludhiana chief engineer DIS Grewal has been named as director (distribution). Sharma was shortlisted for both the posts.

The name of retired engineer-in-chief Hardeep Singh Boparai was also in both the panels, but he didn’t find favour with the chief minister as Congressmen objected to his name citing his close ties with the Badal family.

Both Sharma and Grewal assumed the charge of the director at the PSPCL on Friday evening. The term of the directors is two years. Both the officials passed-out from Punjabi University, Patiala, and joined power corporation in 1985.



Sharma had served on different important assignments as engineer-in-chief (distribution north) and chief engineer (enforcement). He replaced OP Garg, who had three-year tenure on the post.

Grewal served as engineer-in-chief (distribution central zone) and chief engineer (south zone. He replacs NK Sharma, who had a three-year stint on the post.

