Shaurya Chakra awardee and Left leader Balwinder Singh shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Left leader Balwinder Singh, 55, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men, at Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district on Friday morning. (Right) Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale at the crime spot. (HT Photo)

Tarn Taran Two motorcycle-borne men shot dead Left leader Balwinder Singh, 55, at Bhikhiwind, 25 km from Tarn Taran, on Friday morning. Balwinder Singh was a Shaurya Chakra awardee for fighting against terrorism in Punjab in the ’90s.

Balwinder, a Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) district committee member who was on the hit list of terrorist outfits, was at home when the two men fired six bullets at him around 7am and fled, police said.

Balwinder’s family runs Evergreen Senior Secondary School in Bhikhiwind, once a terror hotspot, and his residence is on its premises. “As per daily routine, my husband got down from the first floor to open the outer gate. We came to know the firing after around five to seven minutes and we found him in the pool of blood in the office situated near the gate”, said Jagdish Kaur, his wife.

The assailants knocked on the door first. On opening it, one of the assailants opened indiscriminate firing at Balwinder, said Dhruman H Nimbale, Tarn Taran SSP who rushed to the spot to examine the crime scene.

Balwinder’s wife, Jagdish Kaur, is also a district committee member of the RMPI, led by Mangat Ram Pasla.

SECURITY WITHDRAWN DESPITE APPEALS

RMPI leader Chaman Lal Darajke said Balwinder’s security was taken back last month. He said they had requested the senior police officials to restore the security cover but to no avail. “He was against the terrorism and had been attacked 44 times,” Darajke said.

As per his wife who stood by him to fight against the terrorism, 42 FIRs have been registered by Police of the attacks on this family. Last attack took place in December, 2018 when unknown persons carried out firing at their house.

Sources said, one gunman was deployed for security of the family but he was not with Balwinder at the time of attack.

Kaur also blamed the Police’ attitude for killing her husband saying, “The Police withdrew the security despite us being on the hit list of the terrorists”.

FOUR SHAURYA CHAKRAS AWARDED TO FAMILY

Tarn Taran was among the worst-hit districts during militancy. Balwinder and his family members—wife, older brother Ranjit Singh and brother’s wife Balraj Kaur were awarded for their bravery by the President of India in 1993. “His is the only family in the country that has been awarded four Shaurya Chakras for showing unique courage and valour when his wife and he were activists of the Communist Party of India. Documentaries have also been made on his family,” said Drajke.

Balwinder is survived by his wife, two sons, Gagandeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh, and a daughter. They have expressed suspicion that Balwinder’s killing is a terror attack. “We don’t have any kind of personal enmity with anyone. So, this is a clear cut attack by terrorists. I have fought against the terrorism on fore front with my husband. Now when he has been martyred, I will give a tougher fight to get the justice”, said Kaur.

When asked about suspicion about the terror attack, the SSP said, “We are investigating the matter yet and cannot say anything about it”.

The RMPI’s state leadership has condemned the murder of the party leader and sought justice in the case.