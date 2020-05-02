Shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais: SGPC

Sections
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal urged the Punjab CM to shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais from temporary quarantine centres

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:11 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh urging him to shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais from temporary quarantine centres, including Radha Soami congregation centres.

Longowal and Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had earlier made a similar appeal to the state government.

In his letter to CM, Longowal said they have already apprised the government that they have good arrangements for the pilgrims returning from Nanded and instead of quarantining them at any other place, they should be kept in the serais. “However, our plea was not entertained,” he added.

SAD SEEKS PROBE INTO ‘MALTREATMENT’ OF RETURNEES



Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a probe into the alleged maltreatment of Nanded-returnees at quarantine facilities in Punjab.

In a statement here, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said it is shocking that despite a hue and cry among people over the unhygienic conditions under which the pilgrims have been quarantined, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has not deemed it fit to order an inquiry into the matter.

