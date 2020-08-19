Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Shifting of Ambala oil terminal gathers pace, truckers protest

Shifting of Ambala oil terminal gathers pace, truckers protest

Locals have long demanded that the terminal be shifted because of the high population density around it and its proximity to the railway lines and the national highway

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:45 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times/Ambala

The shifting of the 40-acre terminal has been pending for years (HT Photo )

Truckers staged a protest against the decision to shift the Indian Oil Terminal on National Highway 44 in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.

The shifting of the 40-acre terminal has been pending for years. Locals have long demanded that the terminal be shifted because of the high population density around it and its proximity to the railway lines and the national highway that connects north India with the rest of the country.

Truck drivers, on the other hand, said the decision will affect them and their families adversely amid the pandemic. “The decision will cost me my job. Around 300 trucks were stopped today without a reason. The depot supplies to the army and air force and in case of an emergency, it will take hours to supply fuel to the vehicles and aircrafts of the defence forces,” said one of the protesters, Praveen Kumar.

Truck drivers’ union president Vinod Kumar said , “We are being hassled. Most of us have been waiting since morning and are being asked to leave in the evening without supply.”



General manager of the terminal Ravi Sharma couldn’t be reached for a comment despite several attempts. A senior official of Indian Oil, Chandigarh, who did not wish to be named, said the shifting process had been initiated in phases and will be complete by September. “Security and safety threat to the cantonment area could also be one of the reasons behind the terminal’s closure,” the official said.

“The Ambala terminal is one of the oldest in the region. A new terminal has come up in Una, Himachal Pradesh, which could cater to Punjab and north Haryana. Other districts of Haryana will probably get their supply from Panipat. There are depot terminals in Bathinda and Sangrur that could supply to Ambala’s customers but it all depends on the lending costs,” the official said.

Ambala Sadar Municipal Council executive officer Vinod Nehra confirmed that the lease of land had expired long ago and was not extended by authorities. “We had sent them notices about their pending lease earlier this year but they moved to court,” Nehra said.

The issue was a poll plank during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when locals called for its closure yet again.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA ethics committee drops Infantino case - official
Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office
Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST
Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe into Bengaluru violence
Aug 19, 2020 22:00 IST
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
Aug 19, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.