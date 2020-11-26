Shimla tightens Covid norms amid spurt in infections

In the wake of the spurt in Covid infections, the Shimla district administration has introduced more curbs to contain the contagion. Decisions regarding the same were taken during a Cabinet meet on November 23.

Shimla additional deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan on Wednesday ordered a weekly closing day for all markets and shops barring grocery stores, shops selling milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and other uncooked food items, chemists, hotels and newspaper vendors.

People will no longer be able to eat outside restaurants. Only take-aways will be allowed. The district administration has curbed the number of people allowed to assemble for social gatherings outside containment zones from 200 to 50. Only 50% people will be allowed as per hall capacity.

“If the gathering is both indoor and outdoor, at most 200 people will be allowed,” said the order. It will now be mandatory for community kitchens and caterers to serve food in disposable cutlery.

“The highest levels of personnel and environmental hygiene shall be maintained and the catering staff will undergo tests through rapid antigen test kits not earlier than 96 hours before the event,” said Devgan

Those planning to organise a social gathering will have to seek permission one week prior from the sub-divisional magistrate. The organiser shall identify spatial boundaries and prepare a detailed site plan, which would facilitate compliance with thermal screening, physical distancing and sanitisation.

The organiser shall submit an undertaking regarding testing of catering staff. It will be mandatory for everyone to wear face masks properly and details of guests have to be maintained.

In case of marriages, it will be mandatory to inform the tehsildar and SHO concerned who will visit the venue to check if all instructions are being complied with, says the order.

Shimla is among the four worst affected districts .