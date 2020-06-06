Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations

Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations

Rahul Dua and others gathered at their office in the Moti Nagar area to organise a hawan to pay ‘tributes to martyrs of Operation Bluestar’

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Moti Nagar police have booked the national president of Shiv Sena Hind, Rahul Dua, and a few others for violating lockdown rules and gathering at their office in the Moti Nagar area to organise a hawan (a fire ritual) to pay ‘tributes to the martyrs of Operation Bluestar’.

The FIR is lodged against Dua and other unidentified men accompanying him under sections 188 (orders duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.

“The accused have violated orders by gathering socially without permission, not maintaining social distancing, and not wearing masks. Besides, all organisations were asked to stay at home on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. However he (Dua) gathered everyone at his office and organised a hawan. Later they also uploaded their pictures on social media,” said additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, city-4) Kuldeep Sharma.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine IAS officers transferred in Punjab; Khanna is new financial commissioner revenue
Jun 06, 2020 22:00 IST
Uttarakhand’s Haldwani biodiversity garden boasts of an ecological mix
Jun 06, 2020 21:57 IST
Men beat 5-month-old stray puppy to death; arrested
Jun 06, 2020 21:55 IST
PCMC to review ban on people from Pune on Monday
Jun 06, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.